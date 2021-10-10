Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Police arrived at Princes Street at 9.05pm on Friday, October 8 after they received reports of an assault in the city centre.

The victim, Moon Kazi, was walking towards the Omni Centre with a friend when she says she was punched in the face by a blonde teenager around 5’2 foot tall who backed up by a large group of peers.

The force of the blow broke Miss Kazi’s glasses and caused the stricken young woman to cry out and fall to the ground.

“When they heard my scream of pain they started laughing and shouting at us,” said the Edinburgh student who is of south-Asian identity.

After carrying out the “unprovoked attack”, the gang crossed the road and reportedly slapped another person of colour.

Miss Kazi’s friend, who asked not to be named, followed the group of teenagers and recorded them while she phoned the police.

Moon Kazi, 22, was attacked on Princes Street on Friday, October 8.

“During the recording, it was very evident that the teens were intoxicated, the girl kicked my friend and tried to hit her several times,” said Miss Kazi who is a fourth year Dental student at Edinburgh University.

“When they heard me calling the police some of the people in the group left and only three teens were left, including the girl that hit me.

"The girl slapped another foreigner and kept shouting at my friend.”

Enquiries are ongoing

Miss Kazi said she doesn't feel safe in the city that is supposed to be her home.

The police have confirmed officers attended the scene and enquiries are still ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 9.05pm on Friday 8 October to a report of an assault on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Enquiries are continuing.”

The attack has left Miss Kazi feeling constantly in danger and like an outsider in the city she had hoped to make her permanent home after graduation.

Currently a resident of Newington, the student said it is “utterly disgusted” that what she refers to as “racial attacks” continue to happen in the city.

She said: “The worst part of this experience was that I felt helpless.

"On my way back home I feel extremely uncomfortable and in danger by the white people around me.

"I felt like an outsider, in a city that I have living in for the past 3 years and where I was considering staying postgraduate.

“In the past couple of years, I have read on Facebook and witnessed many Asians and Black students getting racially abused.

"It is utterly disgusting thinking that I need to grow up in a society where the future adults have been aggressive, racist and unwelcoming.

“I am talking on behalf of all the students that do not feel safe in this city and could not get justice.

"What happened to me could have happened to anyone, but if you are from a different ethnicity from white, you will have a higher chance of being at risk.”

Miss Kazi now wants to bring the teenage girl who attacked her to justice.

