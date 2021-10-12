Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The dental student victim was set upon by a large group of teens, punched in the face and laughed at, in a violent attack that has been described as “racially charged”.

Victim, Moon Kazi, said this attack is one of many she has heard of from Edinburgh’s Black and Asian students over her last three years in the city.

Moon Kazi, 22, was attacked on Princes Street on Friday, October 8.

In December 2020, the Evening News reported on an 22-year-old university student who was ambushed and attacked by a group of four outside Edinburgh University’s library.

Miss Kazi said: "I have read on Facebook and witnessed many Asians and Black students getting racially abused.

"It is utterly disgusting thinking that I need to grow up in a society where the future adults have been aggressive, racist and unwelcoming."

Chief Inspector Clark Martin has today issued a statement saying that racism has no place in our society as an investigation into the Princes Street incident continues.

Miss Kazi said she doesn't feel safe in the city that is supposed to be her home.

We will thoroughly investigate all incidents

Mr Martin said: “Racism and discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

“We will thoroughly investigate all incidents which are reported to us and bring anyone found to have committed an offence to justice.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the assault and I would urge anyone with information to report this via 101”

Miss Kazi said the ordeal has left her feeling in constant danger and like an outcast in the city she has made her home.

She said: “The worst part of this experience was that I felt helpless. I felt like an outsider, in a city that I have living in for the past 3 years and where I was considering staying postgraduate.”

Police Scotland said they work with external groups to make sure students feel safe in the city.

Mr Martin said: “We also work closely with a range of partner agencies, including universities and students organisations, to ensure students and young people feel safe in our city."

