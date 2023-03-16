Raymond Rushton: 'Growing concerns' for missing Edinburgh man last seen in Crewe Road Gardens area
Officers are growing concerned for a missing man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.
Raymond Rushton, 45, was last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of Edinburgh, at around 8.30am on Sunday, February 26. Police said there are “growing concerns” for the missing man. Raymond is described as being male, white, bald and approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a skinny build. Officers said he has a distinctive Birmingham accent. When he was last seen, he was wearing a distinctive orange jacket, a blue hooded top and green combat style trousers. Raymond has tattoos on his neck and hands, and usually wears a hat with a globe image on it.
More than two weeks after his disappearance, police are appealing to the public for help in tracing Raymond. Anyone who may have seen Raymond, or who has any information on his whereabouts, has been urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1936 of 02/03/23.