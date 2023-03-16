Raymond Rushton, 45, was last seen in the Crewe Road Gardens area of Edinburgh, at around 8.30am on Sunday, February 26. Police said there are “growing concerns” for the missing man. Raymond is described as being male, white, bald and approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a skinny build. Officers said he has a distinctive Birmingham accent. When he was last seen, he was wearing a distinctive orange jacket, a blue hooded top and green combat style trousers. Raymond has tattoos on his neck and hands, and usually wears a hat with a globe image on it.