Homeowners have staged two demonstrations over the past week after paedophile Graham Brown was moved by the local authority into a flat at Watt’s Close in Musselburgh.

The residents, mainly pensioners and young families, took to the streets with homemade banners and placards in a desperate attempt to have Brown removed from the property.

Now their efforts have been rewarded after a typed note was put up in the stairwell where 61-year-old Brown had been residing.

It reads: “Graham and his family have informed the council he will not be returning to the flat.

“Could you please stop putting signs up on the windows and doors, it’s harassment and hate crime both of which is illegal.

“The notices are going to be reported to the police, we have the notices and photos to show that a crime has been committed.

“We would like to ask that you consider Graham’s family who need access to the flat, we feel intimidated by your behaviour but have no choice but to enter the building to pick up mail etc.

“Please allow us safe passage to do so. Thank you.”

One pensioner, who did not wish to be named, said: “We are all delighted at Brown not returning to our little community.

“It just goes to show that people power does work and all our efforts have not been in vain.

“We can’t believe the contents of the note that was put up claiming we are harassing him. For him to be whining about a group of elderly pensioners after what he has done is despicable.

“We are all still pretty upset that the council saw fit to move him here after he had been arrested as we are a close knit street with mainly pensioners and young families.

“He is the second paedophile to be moved into that flat in the past year and we just won’t stand for it.”

Graham Brown pled guilty to possessing 14 child abuse videos over a ten month period when he appeared at the capital’s sheriff court on August 19.

The court was told police raided his home last year where they found 11 movies rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the scale - and three Category B films stored on a laptop.

The court heard the vile collection of images depicted young children being raped by adults.