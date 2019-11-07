Residents say area is getting 'out of hand' after car is flipped in Pilton

An image posted on the TRIM and Friends of West Pilton Facebook page clearly shows a vehicle turned on its side.

The pager claims that witnesses have said it was caused by 'a group of youths' in the area.

The overturned car was spotted on Ferry Road Drive last night. (Pic: TRIM and Friends of West Pilton)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image has caused outrage amongst residents who say that incidents like this in the area are getting 'out of hand'.

One poster on the image said: "40 minutes and still no sign of police, absolutely shocking."

Another commented: "Getting way out of hand and ambulances are being targeted too."

Another person added: "Things are getting way out of hand now, something really needs to be done. When you say anything to them they say 'what are you going to do like'. Even if police get them, court is doing nothing."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a car was lifted and tipped onto its side in the Ferry Road Drive area.

"Officers were called at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, 6 November. The car was recovered and inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.