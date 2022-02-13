Rickshaw driver had foot amputated after being badly injured when drunk motorist hit him and passengers in Edinburgh city centre

Enrique Rodriguez-Amores was left with horror injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, when driver Mathew Mackay ploughed into the rear of his pedicab in May last year.

The rickshaw driver and his two passengers Torquil and Inga Edwardson were all catapulted into the air and left lying severely injured in the middle of the city’s West Approach Road.

Mathew Mackay has been released on bail

Mackay, who had been drinking for around six hours before the incident, then abandoned his damaged Audi and fled the scene before being traced by police.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told all three victims suffered a catalogue of serious injuries, with Mr Rodriguez-Amores having to spend three months recovering in hospital.

The 25-year-old Spanish national had his left foot amputated and also suffered from a fractured spine, fractured skull, internal injuries and a broken right ankle.

The court heard Mr Edwardson, 29, was left with a fractured spine, broken ribs and lacerations to his liver and scalp.

His younger sister Inga was also rushed to hospital for treatment to a fractured pelvis and breaks to her ribs and toe.

Mackay pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after consuming alcohol when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Kirsty Webb told the court Mackay was seen drinking with a friend at the Elios cocktail bar in the capital’s George Street around 4pm on May 1 last year.

The court heard Mackay, 26, drank bottles of lager, tequila shots and Baby Guinness's over a six-hour period before jumping into his white Audi to drive home.

The fiscal said Mr and Miss Edwardson, 27, had been out celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday and had hailed the passing rickshaw as they walked home around 10:15pm.

Ms Webb said moments before the collision, Mackay was spotted undercutting a vehicle as he drove along the West Approach Road at speeds between 35mph and 48mph.

The fiscal said: “The witness recalls the white Audi passing his left-hand side at speed, before observing the parked rickshaw within the bus stop.

“The accused appeared to take no action to avoid the rickshaw and continued to drive at speed and consequently collide with the rear of the rickshaw.

“The force of the collision caused Rodriguez-Amores to be ejected from the rickshaw and come to a rest near to the centre line.

“Torquil and Inga Edwardson were also propelled from the rickshaw, causing significant injuries.”

The court was told “the rickshaw was propelled up to 40 metres from the point of impact” and witnesses saw “the accused exit the Audi and leave the locus”.

Police traced him to his home in the Gorgie area around an hour later where he was said to have “smelt strongly of alcohol” and had cuts to his face and hands.

Ms Webb said a police crash investigation report had stated pedal cyclists, including rickshaws, are “prohibited” from using the two-lane West Approach Road.