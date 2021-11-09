The 23-year-old was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment after he was attacked at around 11.30am on Friday, November 5.

He was walking along Riddochhill Road when a man got out of a Ford Transit van and assaulted him.

The attacker was around 5ft 11in tall, had a stocky build and a Scottish accent. He was wearing a black tracksuit and drove away from the scene in the van.

Detective Constable David McDougall of Livingston CID said: "The victim is now at home recovering from his injuries and we are carrying out enquiries to trace the man responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or anyone who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1195 of Friday, November 5.”

Riddochhill Road: Man suffers head injuries in Blackburn assault