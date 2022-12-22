A rapist who took advantage of his victim for years has been sentenced for his “despicable” crimes. Robert Findlay was jailed to five years in prison at High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday (December 22). The 33-year-old was also handed a 10 year non-harassment order by the court.

He was convicted of a number of offences including rape and sexual assault at the High Court in Lanark on 25 November 2022, following a police investigation. The offences took place in the Fife area between 2014 and 2020.

Robert Findlay was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court

Detective Sergeant Graeme McLaren of Police Scotland said: “Robert Findlay took advantage of his victim over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“His victim was incredibly brave to come forward and report Findlay, then give evidence in court. Our thoughts remain with her and I hope that today’s sentencing will give her some comfort and help her move forward.

