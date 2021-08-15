Roderick Georgeson: Police name ‘kind and bright’ man who died after a disturbance in Midlothian
Police have identified the man who died after a disturbance in Midlothian as Roderick Georgeson.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a garden in Lingerwood Road in Newtongrange.
Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man died at the scene and a man has been arrested in connection with the death.
He has now been identified as Roderick Georgeson, known as Roddy.
His family has said: “Roddy was a much loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”
Detective Inspector Frank Travers said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident.
"In particular, I would ask motorists with dash cam devices, who were in the area during Saturday evening, to check their footage for any information.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation as we continue our enquiries.”
The 48-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 August, 2021.