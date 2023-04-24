Police investigating the disappearance of a toddler almost 50 years ago have launched a renewed appeal for information to mark another year having passed since the youngster vanished.

Sandy Davidson was just three years old when he was reported missing on April 23, 1976. He was last seen playing in the garden of his grandmother’s house on St Kilda Street in the Boutreehill area of Irvine, with his two-year-old sister Donna and the family dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe that the dog escaped from the garden and Sandy went to look for it, but the youngster never returned. An extensive search for the toddler was launched by officers and members of the local community. Work on a nearby building estate was stopped as part of the hunt, but the toddler was never traced.

Sandy Davidson, aged three, and an age progressed image of what he may look like today.

Over the years, Donna has worked tirelessly to try and find her brother. Last year, she told Scotland Tonight that she believed her brother had been murdered. She said: “I’ve lived my full life loving somebody and aching for somebody, and I’ve not even got a single memory of him. It’s the not knowing – [but] I know deep in my heart that Sandy’s been murdered.”

She added: “I rack my brain every single day trying to think what happened, and then I get angry with myself for not being able to get my mum and dad answers. The two of them are getting older, I’ve heard both of them saying they need to know what happened to their son before they pass away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite nearly 50 years having passed since the toddler's disappearance, Police Scotland are continuing to chase new leads. In 2016, officers released an age-progressed image to show what Sandy may look like now. When he went missing at age three, Sandy had curly blonde hair and blue eyes.