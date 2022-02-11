This included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.

He also put a plastic bag over another terrified woman's head as she slept and tried to choke her.

After a brutal rape, Thomson casually walked away from his victim and asked did she want a coffee.

The thug - who already had a lengthy criminal record - admitted lifting his hands to women, but denied anything sexual happened.

A judge heard how two of the victims have since passed away, but their brave statements to police helped convict their attacker.

Thomson will return to the dock next month.

The crimes occurred in Livingston, Bathgate and Broxburn.

Alexander Thomson: Serial sex attacker convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks

In his closing speech, prosecutor Adrian Stalker said Thomson had preyed on the women described as already "vulnerable".

Mr Stalker added: "All gave honest and detailed accounts of what one called 'the bad stuff' and the 'things that stay with you'."

One told how Thomson would burn her with lit cigarettes and gouged her with a knife where a tattoo of an ex-boyfriend's name was.

The court heard he once kicked her on the head causing teeth to break.

Thomson ordered her to then swallow them and he also pulled part of a tooth out with pliers.

Another of the victims - one who since died - had told Thomson how she had a fear of something being put over her head.

Mr Stalker said the woman later then told police of an incident he called "cruel and sadistic".

The advocate depute: "When she was sleeping, she awoke to find a plastic bag over her head with Thomson leaning down so she could not get it off.

"He then pinched her nose restricting her breathing."

The same woman also once took a panic attack and then a seizure after Thomson stuffed her mouth with socks.

Sinister Thomson told her: "If you had gone on for six minutes then I would have phoned an ambulance."

He also claimed to the woman he had "magic cream" which would cover bruises he had caused.

The charges included Thomson being guilty of raping all four victims.

After pouncing on one while she was asleep, he stated to her: "You looked so peaceful lying there, I did not want to wake you."

Another was attacked while a child was at the end of a bed watching TV.

This woman recalled another time she was raped.

She said: "He put his clothes on as if nothing had happened and went downstairs for a coffee."

Thomson accepted during the trial he could have been violent two to three times a week with the women, but denied any sex offences.

Mr Stalker said accusations Thomson made against his victims "smacked of desperation".

Judge Tom Hughes remanded Thomson in custody and adjourned the case for reports until next month.

