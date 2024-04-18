Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive and husband of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been re-arrested in connection with the police investigation into the party's finances.

The 59-year-old was previously arrested on April 5 last year in the same probe and was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Peter Murrell, alongside wife and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.