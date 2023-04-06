Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was released without charge by the police on Wednesday evening, pending further investigation into party finances.

Mr Murrell, 58, the former SNP chief executive from 1999 until he resigned last month, was arrested on Wednesday morning. He was questioned while police searched the couple’s Glasgow home and the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh as part of their investigation.

Ms Sturgeon, who stepped down as First Minister earlier this year and has since been replaced by Humza Yousaf, said she had "no prior knowledge" of Police Scotland's plans. Police said inquiries are ongoing.

Officers at the couple's home in Glasgow yesterday as part of the police investigation into SNP finances. Picture Michael Gillen.

Police Scotland said Mr Murrell was arrested at 7.45am and released shortly before 7pm yesterday. A police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation. The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.

“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

