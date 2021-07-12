The 33-year-old man was sitting at a bus stop in Park View, Stoneyburn, when he was assaulted by three men at about 11pm on Sunday, 11 July.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

Police are appealing to the public to help them trace the men responsible for the attack.

Park View in Stoneyburn, West Lothian.

The first suspect is white, mid 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, chubby and has short shaved hair and glasses. He was wearing a grey hooded top at the time of the assault.

The second suspect is white, in his early 20s, 5ft 2ins tall, thin and has brown hair with a quiff at the front. He was wearing dark coloured tracksuit.

The third suspect is white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with dark hair which is short at the back and sides and longer on top. He was wearing a blue hooded top and grey joggers.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson, of Livingston CID, said: “The victim of this attack sustained serious injuries and I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the men involved either before or after the incident to contact us.

“If anyone was driving in the area and may have captured footage on dash-cam that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 3885 of 11 July, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

