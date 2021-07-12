Kincardine: Large flock of sheep causing traffic delays in Fife

A large flock of sheep are causing traffic delays at Toll Road in Kincardine.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:31 am

South West Fife Police took to Twitter to share the news on Monday (July 12), even throwing in a sheep pun.

The post read: “Apparently, there's about 40 sheep on the road at Toll Road, #Kincardine, so there may be a wee delay or two if you're heading in that direction.

“Some colleagues are on the way to round them up and get them baaaack to the field they've managed to escape from.”

