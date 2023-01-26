Officers are appealing for information following a series of housebreakings and car thefts in Polmont, Falkirk, Bo’ness and Linlithgow last Friday and Saturday.

Police say that overnight Friday into Saturday, January 20/21, a property in Drum Farm Lane, Bo’ness, was broken into and a burgundy red Mazda CX5 was taken. Two cars, a black Honda Civic and a black Ford Fiesta, were taken from a driveway in Academy Road, Bo’ness, between 1am and 8am on the Saturday. The Honda was later recovered in the Muirend Court area.

The police also revealed that a man was seen acting suspiciously at a property in Fountainpark Crescent, Bo’ness, at around 2.10am and around 3.05am in Grahamsdyke Road, Bo’ness, on the Saturday. Officers believe these incidents in Bo’ness are linked.

Officers are appealing for information following a series of housebreakings and car thefts in Polmont, Falkirk, Bo’ness and Linlithgow from Friday 20 to Saturday, 21 January. Stock photo by John Devlin.

On the same Saturday a property on Oliver Road, Falkirk, was broken into at around 11.30am but nothing was taken. The suspects at this incident made off in a dark blue vehicle. And at around 11.40am the same day a property in Main Street, Polmont, was broken into and a blue VW Golf R taken. This vehicle was later recovered in Avon Drive, Linlithgow.A blue Audi RS3 was taken from High Street, Linlithgow, at around 12.15pm on Saturday and later recovered on Burghmuir Court in the town. Investigation work suggests these incidents are linked. Police enquiries have identified a Blue Seat Leon Estate car was used by the suspects.

Detective Sergeant John Currie said: “We believe are working to trace those responsible for these incidents. This kind of crime causes misery and will not be tolerated. We are asking anyone who has information that could help with our investigation to get in touch. If you have not already spoken to officers and have dash-cam or private CCTV that could assist with our enquiries then please get in touch.

