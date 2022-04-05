Stuart Campbell: Police in Edinburgh 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of man missing from Wester Hailes
Police have issued a renewed appeal in their search for Stuart Campbell, 36, who has been missing from Wester Hailes for two weeks.
Mr Campbell was last seen in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes, at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 22.
He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.
Mr Campbell hasn’t been heard from by any of his family or friends since he went missing, however, police confirmed he is known to have links to the Oxgangs area.
Last week, officers asked people in the local area to check garages, sheds, and outhouses for any sign of the missing 36-year-old.
In a renewed appeal to the public issued today, Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said: “It’s been two weeks since Stuart was last seen and as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch with us.
“Officers have carried our searches of the areas but Stuart may have gone further afield as he has links to Oxgangs. We have been putting posters in the local area in the hope it jogs someone’s memory.
“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of 28 March or speak to any police officer.”