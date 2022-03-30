Edinburgh missing person: Police growing increasingly concerned after man reported missing from Wester Hailes area

A man has been reported missing after last being see in the Wester Hailes area of the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:20 pm

Stuart Campbell, 36, was last seen in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes in Edinburgh around 10.45 am on Tuesday.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

Inspector Scott Casey, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Stuart and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Stuart or has spoken to him at any time since he was last seen to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist should call 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March.”

