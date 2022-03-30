Stuart Campbell, 36, was last seen in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes in Edinburgh around 10.45 am on Tuesday.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

Inspector Scott Casey, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Stuart and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Edinburgh missing person: Police growing increasingly concerned after man reported missing from Wester Hailes area

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Stuart or has spoken to him at any time since he was last seen to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist should call 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March.”

