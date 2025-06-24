Broken down into council wards, the latest crime statistics for Edinburgh show that the city centre had the most recorded shoplifting crimes from April to December, 2024, with 1,706 incidents.

Leith Walk was second with 712 recorded shoplifting crimes, followed by Portobello/ Craigmillar with 487.

The figures were highlighted by Lothian List MSP Miles Briggs after shoplifting grew in Edinburgh from 3,461 incidents in 2022 to 7,592 incidents in 2024.

Mr Briggs (Con) said: “It is very worrying that Edinburgh is seeing such an increase in shoplifting. Our city centre in particular is being ravaged by thieves, and it cannot continue. This dramatic increase reflects a rising trend of antisocial behaviour generally in Edinburgh.

“I know from speaking to shopkeepers that they increasingly feel helpless and indeed it is clear that larger retailers are now being forced to take on more private security guards.”

Check out our photo gallery to see the 10 worst areas in Edinburgh for shoplifting crimes, according to the latest data from Police Scotland.

City centre Edinburgh city centre was the area with the most shoplifting incidents, 1,706 from April to December last year, 2,199 in the whole of 2024.

Leith Walk With 712 recorded shoplifting crimes from April to December last year, Leith Walk was second on the list, with a total of 794 for the whole of 2024.

Portobello/ Craigmillar There were 487 recorded shoplifting crimes in the Portobello/ Craigmillar council ward area from April to December, 2024, 626 for the whole of last year.