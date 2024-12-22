The 12 Edinburgh and Lothians areas with most XL Bully dogs after law change

Over 3,000 XL bully dogs are still living in Scottish homes, despite a ban on the cross-breed being introduced across the country following a series of vicious attacks.

New figures, obtained by the Sunday Times newspaper, have shown the number of the dogs in each postcode across the country – including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

From August 1 2024 it became a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog without a certificate or having applied for one. Those convicted face a maximum of six months’ imprisonment and a £5,000 fine.

The Scottish Government has issued 3,409 certificates of exemption to owners of XL bully dogs in Scotland. Scroll through our picture gallery to see the EH postcodes with the highest number of approved applications.

1 . The Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most Xl Bully dogs Scroll through our photo gallery to see the EH postcodes with the highest number of Xl Bully dogs. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2 . EH47 There are 44 XL Bully dogs in the EH47 postcode, according to new figures obtained by The Sunday Times. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . EH22 There are 35 XL Bully dogs in the EH22 postcode, according to new figures obtained by The Sunday Times. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . EH48 There are 35 XL Bully dogs in the EH48 postcode, according to new figures obtained by The Sunday Times. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales