News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Tracy Milne: Edinburgh police 'concerned' for missing woman last seen in Morningside

Residents urged to report sighting of missing Edinburgh woman
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 31st May 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:04 BST

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing woman from the Capital.

Tracy Milne was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, at around 8.30am on Tuesday, May 30. The 46-year-old hasn’t been seen since, police said, and concerns are growing. Officers said she is known to frequent Arthur’s Seat and Clermiston Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an appeal for information, detectives said they “have concerns for the welfare of Tracy Milne”. Anyone who believes they have seen Tracy or who has any information that could help trace her, has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1489 of 30/05/23.

Tracy Milne, who is missing from Edinburgh, was last seen in Morningside on Tuesday, May 30.Tracy Milne, who is missing from Edinburgh, was last seen in Morningside on Tuesday, May 30.
Tracy Milne, who is missing from Edinburgh, was last seen in Morningside on Tuesday, May 30.