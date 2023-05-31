Police have launched an urgent search for a missing woman from the Capital.

Tracy Milne was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh, at around 8.30am on Tuesday, May 30. The 46-year-old hasn’t been seen since, police said, and concerns are growing. Officers said she is known to frequent Arthur’s Seat and Clermiston Hill.

In an appeal for information, detectives said they “have concerns for the welfare of Tracy Milne”. Anyone who believes they have seen Tracy or who has any information that could help trace her, has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1489 of 30/05/23.