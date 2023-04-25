Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Edinburgh for four days.

Tracy Milne, 46, was last seen in the Canonmills area of the Capital, on Friday, April 21. Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the missing woman. Officers took to social media to urge Tracy to contact police. Detectives have also released a photo of Tracy, and have asked anyone who could help trace her to come forward with information.

In a social media appeal to the public, officers from the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Tracy’s wellbeing and are asking Tracy to make contact through the 101 number quoting incident 969 of the 24th of April 2023. If any member of the public who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Tracy or has information that would assist in tracing her, please contact 101 quoting the same reference number.”