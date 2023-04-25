News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
16 minutes ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
31 minutes ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion

Tracy Milne: Edinburgh police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman last seen in Canonmills area

Police launch urgent search for missing Edinburgh woman

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 18:15 BST

Concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Edinburgh for four days.

Tracy Milne, 46, was last seen in the Canonmills area of the Capital, on Friday, April 21. Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the missing woman. Officers took to social media to urge Tracy to contact police. Detectives have also released a photo of Tracy, and have asked anyone who could help trace her to come forward with information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media appeal to the public, officers from the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Tracy’s wellbeing and are asking Tracy to make contact through the 101 number quoting incident 969 of the 24th of April 2023. If any member of the public who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Tracy or has information that would assist in tracing her, please contact 101 quoting the same reference number.”

Tracy Milne, 46, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.Tracy Milne, 46, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.
Tracy Milne, 46, has been reported missing from Edinburgh.