Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman from Edinburgh.

Tracy Milne lives in the Capital, but police believe she is currently in the Scottish Borders. The 46-year-old was last seen in the Traquair area, near Innerleithen, at around 12pm on Tuesday, June 13. Officers describe Tracy as being around five foot six inches, of slim build, with dyed red hair with grey roots. She wears glasses with large frames. When last seen, Tracy was wearing a striped top, green trousers, a green jacket, grey and white trainers and was carrying a blue rucksack.

Inspector Ian Campbell said: “Concerns are growing for Tracy’s welfare and we are keen to make sure she is safe and well. I am asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch. If Tracy hears about this appeal then I urge her to get in touch with us or her family.”

Tracy Milne, 46, is missing from Edinburgh, but police believe she is in the Scottish Borders,