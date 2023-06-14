News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Tracy Milne: Missing Edinburgh woman could be in Scottish Borders as concerns grow

Police launch urgent search for missing Edinburgh woman
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing woman from Edinburgh.

Tracy Milne lives in the Capital, but police believe she is currently in the Scottish Borders. The 46-year-old was last seen in the Traquair area, near Innerleithen, at around 12pm on Tuesday, June 13. Officers describe Tracy as being around five foot six inches, of slim build, with dyed red hair with grey roots. She wears glasses with large frames. When last seen, Tracy was wearing a striped top, green trousers, a green jacket, grey and white trainers and was carrying a blue rucksack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Ian Campbell said: “Concerns are growing for Tracy’s welfare and we are keen to make sure she is safe and well. I am asking anyone who has seen Tracy or might know where she is to get in touch. If Tracy hears about this appeal then I urge her to get in touch with us or her family.”

Tracy Milne, 46, is missing from Edinburgh, but police believe she is in the Scottish Borders,Tracy Milne, 46, is missing from Edinburgh, but police believe she is in the Scottish Borders,
Tracy Milne, 46, is missing from Edinburgh, but police believe she is in the Scottish Borders,
Most Popular

Anyone who can help trace Tracy is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2423 of Tuesday, June 13.