A missing woman from Edinburgh has been found safe and well, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Police successfully traced Tracy Milne, from Edinburgh, on Wednesday, June 14. Earlier today, officers appealed to the public, asking for information that could help trace the 46-year-old. They believed Tracy was in the Scottish Borders and said: “Concerns are growing for Tracy’s welfare”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives updated locals on social media, writing: “Tracy Milne, 46, who had been missing from Edinburgh since Tuesday, 13 June, has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your comments and shares.”