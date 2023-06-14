News you can trust since 1873
Tracy Milne: Missing Edinburgh woman thought to be in Scottish Borders found 'safe and well'

Anna Bryan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

A missing woman from Edinburgh has been found safe and well, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Police successfully traced Tracy Milne, from Edinburgh, on Wednesday, June 14. Earlier today, officers appealed to the public, asking for information that could help trace the 46-year-old. They believed Tracy was in the Scottish Borders and said: “Concerns are growing for Tracy’s welfare”.

Detectives updated locals on social media, writing: “Tracy Milne, 46, who had been missing from Edinburgh since Tuesday, 13 June, has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your comments and shares.”

