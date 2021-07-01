Tranent: East Lothian man charged with shoplifting after being found with a quantity of stolen alcohol

An East Lothian man has been charged with shoplifting after being found with stolen alcohol.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:54 pm

The 35-year-old was arrested in Tranent by officers in the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT).

The man was found with a quantity of alcohol and has subsequently been charged with three thefts by shoplifting.

Read More

Read More
Musselburgh dad of missing Dundee man David Montgomery appeals for ‘much loved’ ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tranent: East Lothian man charged with shoplifting after being found with a quantity of stolen alcohol

The arrest was made by police officers on Thursday, June 17.

He was also wanted on a number of apprehension warrants.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.