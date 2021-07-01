Tranent: East Lothian man charged with shoplifting after being found with a quantity of stolen alcohol
An East Lothian man has been charged with shoplifting after being found with stolen alcohol.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:04 pm
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:54 pm
The 35-year-old was arrested in Tranent by officers in the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT).
The man was found with a quantity of alcohol and has subsequently been charged with three thefts by shoplifting.
The arrest was made by police officers on Thursday, June 17.
He was also wanted on a number of apprehension warrants.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.