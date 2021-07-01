The 35-year-old was arrested in Tranent by officers in the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT).

The man was found with a quantity of alcohol and has subsequently been charged with three thefts by shoplifting.

Tranent: East Lothian man charged with shoplifting after being found with a quantity of stolen alcohol

The arrest was made by police officers on Thursday, June 17.

He was also wanted on a number of apprehension warrants.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

