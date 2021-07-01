David James Montgomery, known to his family as ‘DJ,’ was last pictured on CCTV in North Berwick at about 8.10am on Tuesday. His father David Montgomery, who lives in Musselburgh, said his son was served in a Tesco store in North Berwick on Monday night by someone he worked with previously in Leith, and that he may also have been seen near the town’s train station.

But it is thought that the 27-year-old may have since travelled to the Peebles area after a police officer told his girlfriend, Alex, that his mobile phone signal was picked up there on Tuesday. However, there have not yet been any confirmed local sightings of David by members of the public or through CCTV.

Police made a fresh appeal on Thursday for anyone with information to come forward, and say they now believe David could be in the Peebles area.

David James Montgomery was reported missing earlier this week and was captured on CCTV in North Berwick. David junior and David senior pictured together (top left).

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News on Thursday, Mr Montgomery said: “We just want him to come home. Please get in contact with anyone, it does not matter who, but let us know you are safe and well and pick up the phone if it’s still working to let us know.

“And please come home because everyone is worrying about you and you are much loved.”

David, a Hibs fan who previously lived in Leith, was reported missing from his Dundee home after he failed to turn up to his work at the Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry on Monday. He had been working there the day before.

His family has been focusing their searches in the North Berwick area and his father says he and his wife will be travelling to Peebles on Thursday to continue their efforts. They have been leaving messages on his phone but it keeps going to voicemail.

Mr Montgomery said he last spoke to his son last Tuesday and that he had been looking forward to starting driving lessons, beginning a new job at a bar in Kirkcaldy and moving in with his girlfriend in Inverkeithing.

The 50-year-old, who works as a postman, said: “I spoke to him last week and he was sounding upbeat about things, so for him to disappear is a bit out of character.

“We don’t know why he would go to North Berwick or Peebles and don’t think he knows anyone there.”

David is described as white, 6ft 3ins, of slim build with short black hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the front, a baseball cap, black shoes, a black face mask and carrying a black rucksack.

Mr Montgomery thanked his son’s girlfriend, Alex, for her “fantastic” efforts to try and locate him and said that David’s uncle Martin flew up from Wales to help with the search. He also thanked David’s stepdad, Alan, who lives in Leith, for his help with the search.

In a fresh statement published earlier on Thursday, police said: “There are growing concerns for the 27-year-old, who was last seen in the North Berwick, East Lothian area at 8.10am on Tuesday the 29th of June 2021. However, through subsequent enquiries it is now believed that this male is in the Peebles area of the Scottish Borders.

“Anyone who may have seen David Montgomery, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3160 of 28/06/2021.”

