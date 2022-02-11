Police Scotland are continuing to investigate the attacks, which took place between Sunday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 2.

Cash machines in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell and Livingston were targeted and although the majority were unsuccessful, a six figure sum was taken when the ATM in Motherwell was attacked.

Two men, aged 32 and 30, have so far been arrested and charged and are currently remanded in custody.

West Lothian crime: Two men arrested after ATM attacks as police investigations continue

Despite these two arrests, police officers believe there are other individuals involved in these crimes, and are continuing to urge members of the public with information to get in touch and come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Lindsay, who is leading on these inquiries, said: “So far, our investigation has resulted in two arrests but we are keen to identify all others who played a part and I am hopeful that our communities can assist with this.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around the ATMs in Milngavie, Ayr, Motherwell and Livingston, in the days preceding or at the time of the incidents, then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you believe you may have any relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage of any of these incidents and have yet to pass it on to us, then please do so as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, or alternatively, make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

