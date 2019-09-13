Urgent appeal for missing Edinburgh man, 31, last seen two weeks ago in city centre

Have your say

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing Edinburgh man last seen more than two weeks ago.

Peter Mullan. Pic: Police Scotland

Peter Mullan, 31, was last seen in the city centre on August 29th and police say there are "concerns for his welfare."

He is described as 5ft 10ins in height, of medium build, bald head with dark beard and occasionally wears glasses.

Peter also has links to the Charing Cross area of London.

Anyone who may have seen Peter or has information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0706 of 4th September 2019.