Walter Anderson, 85, was reported missing on Friday after being last seen in the Clovenstone Drive area around 11pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

He was since seen on Lanark Road West, at around 5am on Friday, via CCTV.

Officers are now carrying out enquires in the Currie area following the latest sighting but concerns are increasingly growing for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Anderson is described to be of medium build and 5ft 10in tall. He has brown hair which is partially balding and wears glasses.

He may be wearing a short navy blue jacket and is known to frequent the west side of Edinburgh.

Inspector Claire Masterton, of Edinburgh Drylaw Station, said: “Walter has Alzheimers so he may appear confused or lost. We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace an elderly Alzheimer’s sufferer who has been reported missing in the city.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Walter to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1204 of September 3.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.