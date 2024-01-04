Watch on Shots TV: Edinburgh's notorious unsolved murder of 'loveable rogue' pub landlord William Sibbald
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh pub-owner William Sibbald was found stabbed to death next to a motorway lay-by, three months after he was reported missing. More than 20 years later his killer has never been caught.
This week, in the Edinburgh Evening News true crime series, we take a look at the murder delving into one of the Capital’s most notorious cold cases.
William, known as Billy, was described as a "bighearted, loveable rogue". Before running a pub in Portobello he owned a sauna in the New Town. Some criminal sources linked his death to the seedy underworld of Edinburgh’s sex trade, while others said he had crossed gangsters who ordered the hit.
But nobody has ever been charged for his murder leaving his family in the dark two decades later – with hopes of justice fading.
In an exclusive video package for National World, which premieres at 9.15pm tonight (January 4) on Shots!, we take a look back over the case. You can also watch the full episode here.