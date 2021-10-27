The incident happened on Wednesday morning at West End Police Station after what was believed to be a piece of unexploded ordnance was handed into the station.

The incident happened at around 10.35am on Wednesday at West End Police Station after what was believed to be a piece of unexploded ordnance was handed into the station.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and specialist bomb disposal teams were sent in to examine the item.

However, just after midday, it was established that there was no risk or threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland gave an update that police station operations went back to normal at around 12.30 pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am, a member of the public handed in an item at West End Police Station, Edinburgh, which was believed to potentially be a piece of unexploded historical ordnance.

“The item was assessed by specialists, who established there was no risk or threat.

“The building had been evacuated as a precaution."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.