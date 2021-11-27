The theft took place on Royal Terrace between 4 pm and 5 pm on Sunday, November 14.

A house on the street was broken in to, and several items taken as well as the car, a black Vauxhall Grandland, reg SF21 ZUG, which was taken from the driveway.

In a post on social media, Detective Sergeant Lisa Cairney, of Livingston CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible CCTV and dashcam footage, to please come forward.

West Lothian crime: A car has been stolen in Linlithgow after thieves break-in to home

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to by extra vigilant with their home and vehicle security at all times.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2918 of 14 November.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

