Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed outside his home.

Between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday (July 2) a man appeared at the 92-year-old man's door in Fergusson Road, Broxburn.

He stole the man’s wallet before pushing him to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene with a low two-figure sum of money, a bank card and bus pass, in a black leather wallet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed outside his home in Broxburn on Saturday (July, 2).

He is described as white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with long dark hair and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing dark trousers, a jacket and brown hat.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, from Livingston CID said: “This despicable individual preyed on a vulnerable elderly man outside his own home.

"Thankfully he was not seriously injured during the incident but he has been left shaken.

“It is vital that we trace the man responsible and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through to check their footage in case they have managed to capture the suspect.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to trace the individual responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3628 of Saturday, 2 July, 2022.