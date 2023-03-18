West Lothian crime: Break-in at property in Livingston's Clova Drive sees cash and jewellery stolen
Police have launched an investigation into the break-in
Thieves who made off with cash and jewellery after they broke into an West Lothian home are being hunted by police.
The property, in Livingston’s Clova Drive, was broken into at some point between 8am on Wednesday, March 15 and 4pm on Friday, March 17. When the residents returned to the property, they found cash and jewellery missing.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation and are asking people in the area to come forward with information. Detective sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the area between these times and who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2637 of March 17.