The property, in Livingston ’s Clova Drive, was broken into at some point between 8am on Wednesday, March 15 and 4pm on Friday, March 17. When the residents returned to the property, they found cash and jewellery missing.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation and are asking people in the area to come forward with information. Detective sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information or who was in the area between these times and who may have seen anything that could assist us to get in touch.”