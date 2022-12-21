Emergency services rushed to a fire raising incident in Martin Brae, Livingston

Police officers in West Lothian are appealing for information after a fire-raising incident in Livingston. The incident happened at around 9pm on Monday, December 19 at Martin Brae in the town.

A blue Hyundai Tucson car was driven into a black BMW 1 series car parked outside a property and then set alight, police said. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire. The Hyundai was extensively damaged, while the BMW suffered more minimal damage.

Two men, both described as being in their 20s and dressed in dark clothing, were seen leaving the street in the direction of Kestrel Way after the incident, police said.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area on Monday evening."