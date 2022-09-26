West Lothian crime: Cars parked in Livingston train station vandalised overnight by 'Corsa Cannibals'
Two cars parked in Livingston South station were badly damaged by vandals over the weekend.
Both vehicles had their windows smashed in and their front bonnets entirely torn off overnight between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 in the West Lothian town.
The cars targeted were both Vauxhall Corsas, sparking suggestions from the local community that the vandalism could be the work of ‘Corsa Cannibals’.
Corsa cannibalism is the name given to the act of smashing a car window and removing the bonnet, bumper, headlights and other vital parts.
Similar incidents have taken place all across the UK – with vandals stealing parts from cars in Sheffield and Birmingham in recent years. It is believed that the Vauxhall Corsa is often targeted due to the model's popularity.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.55am on Sunday, 25 September, police were called to a report of two cars damaged on Murieston West Road, Livingston. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident."