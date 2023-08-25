A man who carried out a string of serious sexual crimes over seven years in West Lothian has been jailed.

Daniel Anderson appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a number of victims between 2014 and 2021. He was also handed a three year extended sentence.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan praised the ‘incredibly strong’ victims who reported his crimes and helped to bring him to justice.

He said: “Anderson now faces the consequences of his actions as he begins his prison term. His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the terrible abuse they suffered. My thoughts remain with them and I hope that knowing Anderson is now behind bars offers them some solace as they move forward with their lives.