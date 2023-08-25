West Lothian crime: Daniel Anderson jailed for serious sexual crimes in West Lothian
A man who carried out a string of serious sexual crimes over seven years in West Lothian has been jailed.
Daniel Anderson appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a number of victims between 2014 and 2021. He was also handed a three year extended sentence.
Detective Inspector Frank Keegan praised the ‘incredibly strong’ victims who reported his crimes and helped to bring him to justice.
He said: “Anderson now faces the consequences of his actions as he begins his prison term. His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the terrible abuse they suffered. My thoughts remain with them and I hope that knowing Anderson is now behind bars offers them some solace as they move forward with their lives.
“These types of crimes will not be tolerated and we remain committed to supporting victims. We will thoroughly investigate those responsible, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge people to come forward and report it. You can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”