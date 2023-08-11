Police officers are appealing for information after a break-in at a house in Boghall, Bathgate on Tuesday, August, 8.
Entry was gained to the property on Elizabeth Drive, between 12.30pm and 1pm. Several items were stolen, including jewellery and cash.
Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward. We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Elizabeth Drive, or anything out of the ordinary to contact us.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1631 of 8 August. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”