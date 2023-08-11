News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Daytime housebreaking in Boghall, Bathgate

West Lothian crime took place in broad daylight
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST

Police officers are appealing for information after a break-in at a house in Boghall, Bathgate on Tuesday, August, 8.

Entry was gained to the property on Elizabeth Drive, between 12.30pm and 1pm. Several items were stolen, including jewellery and cash.

Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward. We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Elizabeth Drive, or anything out of the ordinary to contact us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1631 of 8 August. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”