Officers on a routine patrol spotted a car, which came to a stop in the South Street area of Armadale at around 3.50am on July 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic and drug offences. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 July.”