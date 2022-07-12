Officers on a routine patrol spotted a car, which came to a stop in the South Street area of Armadale at around 3.50am on July 12.
Read More
Read MoreTributes paid to Edinburgh man who died in accident at FirstStage Studio in Leit...
Police then sprung into action, arresting the 36-year-old driver.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic and drug offences. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 July.”