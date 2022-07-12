West Lothian crime: Driver, 36, arrested in Armadale for road traffic and drug offences

Police arrested a driver for road traffic and drug offences on Tuesday morning in West Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 2:42 pm

Officers on a routine patrol spotted a car, which came to a stop in the South Street area of Armadale at around 3.50am on July 12.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to Edinburgh man who died in accident at FirstStage Studio in Leit...

Police then sprung into action, arresting the 36-year-old driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic and drug offences. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 12 July.”

Police made an early-morning arrest on South Street in Armadale on Tuesday.