West Lothian crime: Driver arrested in Armadale after testing positive for cocaine
Police in West Lothian arrested a driver, after they discovered he was under the influence of cocaine and had cannabis in his possession.
Officers from Livingston Road Police were on patrol on Monday in Armadale, West Lothian, when a motorist driving a Ford briefly failed to stop for them.
The 30-year-old male driver eventually stopped, and was tested for drugs. He provided a positive DrugWipe test for cocaine.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh bin strikes: Biddy Mulligans in historic Grassmarket daubed with ‘scab’ graffiti
-
2
Edinburgh bin strikes: Bin strikes set to continue across Scotland as unions reject latest pay offer
-
3
Outlander’s Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan goes viral with ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok trend as he shares throwback photos
-
4
Historic Edinburgh headstone stolen from city centre graveyard as police hunt American woman
-
5
Northfield Broadway incident: Edinburgh man suffers serious injuries after assault by two youths on electric scooters
Police also discovered that he had cannabis in his possession.
The motorist was arrested, and his blood specimen was taken for further testing.
In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland confirmed that the driver will be reported for a number of road traffic offences and possession of cannabis.