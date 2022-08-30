News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Driver arrested in Armadale after testing positive for cocaine

Police in West Lothian arrested a driver, after they discovered he was under the influence of cocaine and had cannabis in his possession.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:33 am

Officers from Livingston Road Police were on patrol on Monday in Armadale, West Lothian, when a motorist driving a Ford briefly failed to stop for them.

The 30-year-old male driver eventually stopped, and was tested for drugs. He provided a positive DrugWipe test for cocaine.

Police also discovered that he had cannabis in his possession.

The motorist was arrested, and his blood specimen was taken for further testing.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland confirmed that the driver will be reported for a number of road traffic offences and possession of cannabis.

