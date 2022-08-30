Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Livingston Road Police were on patrol on Monday in Armadale, West Lothian, when a motorist driving a Ford briefly failed to stop for them.

The 30-year-old male driver eventually stopped, and was tested for drugs. He provided a positive DrugWipe test for cocaine.

Police also discovered that he had cannabis in his possession.

The motorist was arrested, and his blood specimen was taken for further testing.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland confirmed that the driver will be reported for a number of road traffic offences and possession of cannabis.