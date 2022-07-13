Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped a driver who was speeding at 116mph on the M8 near Blackburn, at around 8.25pm on Friday July 8.
The driver, a 42-year-old man, failed a breath test, and police discovered he had cannabis on him.
Read More
He was also driving his parents car without insurance.
The man was arrested by police and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest and wrote: “Don't be a numpty, don't drink and drive”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday, 8 July, 2022, Road Policing officers on routine patrol stopped a car on the M8 near Blackburn.
“The 42-year-old male driver was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.”