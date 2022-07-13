West Lothian crime: Drunk driver arrested after being stopped for speeding on M8 near Blackburn

Police stopped a driver for speeding in West Lothian, before discovering he was over the drinking limit.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:39 pm
Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped a driver who was speeding at 116mph on the M8 near Blackburn, at around 8.25pm on Friday July 8.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, failed a breath test, and police discovered he had cannabis on him.

He was also driving his parents car without insurance.

The man was arrested by police and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest and wrote: “Don't be a numpty, don't drink and drive”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday, 8 July, 2022, Road Policing officers on routine patrol stopped a car on the M8 near Blackburn.

Police arrested a driver on the M8 near Blackburn on Friday.

“The 42-year-old male driver was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.”