Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped a driver who was speeding at 116mph on the M8 near Blackburn, at around 8.25pm on Friday July 8.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, failed a breath test, and police discovered he had cannabis on him.

He was also driving his parents car without insurance.

The man was arrested by police and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest and wrote: “Don't be a numpty, don't drink and drive”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday, 8 July, 2022, Road Policing officers on routine patrol stopped a car on the M8 near Blackburn.

