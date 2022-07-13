Douglas Bramley: Body of a man found near Dunsapie Loch in search for missing Edinburgh man

Police officers have found a body in a wooded area of the Capital, in the search for a missing Edinburgh man.

The man’s body was discovered in a wooded area near Dunsapie Loch, Edinburgh at around 10.45 on Tuesday, July 12.

Formal identification has still to take place, however the family of Douglas Bramley, who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Sunday, have been informed and are being supported by police.

Douglas, 33, was last seen near the Grange area at around 9pm on Sunday, July 10.

In a statement, police said: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course, however, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have found a body in the search for missing Edinburgh man, Douglas Bramley.