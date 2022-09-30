West Lothian crime: Drunk HGV driver caught by police in Livingston after blocking a lane on A801
Police in West Lothian arrested a HGV driver, who failed a breath test and was parked dangerously on a major road.
Officers from Livingston Road Police were called to the A801 in West Lothian to deal with a HGV, which was parked on the road.
The vehicle was blocking a lane and caused huge tailbacks.
Read More
Most Popular
The driver was found inside the lorry cab by police.They underwent a breath alcohol test, which they failed, providing a roadside reading of 65μg.
The motorist was arrested by police, and later provided a reading of 48μg at the station.
Police have reported the individual for being drunk in charge of a vehicle, as well as for parking in a dangerous position.
The legal limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 ug of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.
Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.