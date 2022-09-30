The vehicle which was parked on Hermitage Place in Leith, was hit by the tree at around 12pm on Friday afternoon.

Police have been spotted on the street, however, the extent of the damage caused to the car is not known.

This comes as gusts of up to 52 mph and heavy downpours hit Edinburgh.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of wind for Friday, however, this only covers the Western and Northern Isles.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain was also put in place, but the Scottish Capital was not one of the areas affected.

The alert, which was issued for West Lothian and other areas across Scotland, will remain in place until 2pm today.

