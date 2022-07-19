Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road Policing Scotland officers from Edinburgh and Livingston stopped a car in the Bog Road area of Whitburn, West Lothian, at around 1am on Tuesday, July 19.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, did a roadside alcohol test. He provided a reading of 47ug, which is more than double the 22ug limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also discovered that the front offside tyre of his vehicle had cord and ply exposed, which is illegal in the UK.

The driver was arrested and later provided a lower reading of 40ug.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1am on Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, police stopped a car in the Bog Road area of Whitburn.

"As a result, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”