West Lothian crime: Drunk motorist arrested by police in Whitburn for testing two times over drinking limit

A driver was arrested by police in Whitburn, after he tested more than two times over the drink driving limit.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:19 pm

Road Policing Scotland officers from Edinburgh and Livingston stopped a car in the Bog Road area of Whitburn, West Lothian, at around 1am on Tuesday, July 19.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, did a roadside alcohol test. He provided a reading of 47ug, which is more than double the 22ug limit.

Officers also discovered that the front offside tyre of his vehicle had cord and ply exposed, which is illegal in the UK.

The driver was arrested and later provided a lower reading of 40ug.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1am on Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, police stopped a car in the Bog Road area of Whitburn.

"As a result, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police arrested a 31-year-old driver in connection with road traffic offences on Bog Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.