West Lothian crime: Elderly man assaulted by gang of men at Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate
An elderly man was attacked while walking his dog in a West Lothian business park.
The victim, a 70-year-old man, was assaulted in the Pyramids Business Park, in the Easter Inch Steadings area of Bathgate, police said. The incident took place at around 6.20am on Sunday, April 30. Police said a gang of three men verbally and physically assaulted the elderly victim. The men were seen fleeing the scene, running towards Blackburn Road and Wester Inch, across the A7066 dual carriageway.
All three men are described by officers as being in their early twenties with local accents. They were wearing dark hooded tops with hoods covering their faces and dark coloured jeans. Before the assault, police said the gang were seen coming from an opening leading to the public footpath that crosses the M8 Flyover bridge from Blackburn.
Detectives are urging anyone who saw the suspects or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the assault to come forward to police. Sergeant Craig Wilson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to trace those involved. I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the males running away, or who may have seen anything suspicious around this time to get in touch.” Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1373 of 30 April, 2023. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.