An elderly man was attacked while walking his dog in a West Lothian business park.

The victim, a 70-year-old man, was assaulted in the Pyramids Business Park, in the Easter Inch Steadings area of Bathgate, police said. The incident took place at around 6.20am on Sunday, April 30. Police said a gang of three men verbally and physically assaulted the elderly victim. The men were seen fleeing the scene, running towards Blackburn Road and Wester Inch, across the A7066 dual carriageway.

All three men are described by officers as being in their early twenties with local accents. They were wearing dark hooded tops with hoods covering their faces and dark coloured jeans. Before the assault, police said the gang were seen coming from an opening leading to the public footpath that crosses the M8 Flyover bridge from Blackburn.

