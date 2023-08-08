Flats in Livingston have been ‘significantly damaged’ after a common close was deliberately set on fire.
Detectives in West Lothian have launched an investigation after the fire broke out at flats in Brisbane Streetat around 1.45pm on Monday, August 7.
No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Detective Constable Matt Morran said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this incident however substantial damage has been caused to the close. Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information or private CCTV which may assist is asked to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1925 of August 7, 2023.