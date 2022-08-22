Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place on Hopetoun Street, Bathgate, at around 12.30am on Saturday, August 20.

A 37-year-old man sustained a serious face injury and was taken to St Johns Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As they carry out enquiries, officers are appealing to witnesses or anyone with any information.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Cairney said: “A man sustained a serious injury as a result of this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time to check dasham footage and contact us.”

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a serious assault in Bathgate.