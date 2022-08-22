West Lothian crime: Man, 37, sustains serious face injury from assault in Bathgate
A man, 37, sustained a serious facial injury from an assault in West Lothian.
The assault took place on Hopetoun Street, Bathgate, at around 12.30am on Saturday, August 20.
A 37-year-old man sustained a serious face injury and was taken to St Johns Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Livingston crime: Man, 51, suffers serious injuries after being set upon by five men
-
2
Midlothian footballer leaves club after domestic abuse conviction
-
3
A720: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass set to close for resurfacing works
-
4
Edinburgh bin strike: New five per cent offer to council staff
-
5
Edinburgh council accused of 'stealing' disabled parking spaces during Festival
As they carry out enquiries, officers are appealing to witnesses or anyone with any information.
Detective Sergeant Lisa Cairney said: “A man sustained a serious injury as a result of this incident.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time to check dasham footage and contact us.”
Anyone with any information on the incident should contact 101 quoting incident 1502 of 21 August, 2022. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.