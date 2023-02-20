A man has been jailed following an extensive police investigation into a series of sexual offences in West Lothian.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday (February 20), Martin Gavin, 59, was sentenced to five years and seven months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin pled guilty last month to a series of charges, including rape, sexual assault and voyeurism, which he carried out between 2011 and 2016 in Whitburn.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday (February 20), Martin Gavin, 59, was sentenced to five years and seven months.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Priestley, from the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said: “Justice has been done and Martin Gavin now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions with a jail sentence.

“Sexual crime, of any nature, is not to be tolerated and we will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us, no matter how much time has passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad