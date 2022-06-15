Police Scotland Road Policing officers were alerted to a white Ford Fiesta being driven erratically on the eastbound M8 motorway close to Junction 3A, at around 4am on Wednesday June 15.

The driver failed to stop for police, and officers were forced to pursue the vehicle. The car then exited the motorway towards Bathgate, where the male driver stopped and ran off.

Police chased the man on foot, before they found him hiding nearby.

The 24-year-old man was arrested for multiple road traffic offences.

There were no injuries and no vehicle damage as a result of the chase, although there was minor damage to a fence post.

Police can legally stop a vehicle for any reason. Failing to pull over is an offence, and can be punished with penalty points, a fine, or a driving ban.